Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

Where things stand with South Carolina, top recruit Josiah Thompson

By Phil Kornblut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr5Tj_0kj5HFQW00

The state of South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s premier offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

One, Kam Pringle of Woodland, has made a college decision for South Carolina. A second, Blake Franks of Greenville High, is torn between USC and Clemson. And the third, offensive tackle Josiah Thompson of Dillon , is not quite in the neighborhood of making a decision.

“I think he’s talked about doing it sometime this spring at the latest, before he gets into the summer,” Dillon coach Kelvin Roller said. “He could possibly could do it before then. I know at the latest he said it would be this spring, late spring or whatever, but like I said, that could always change.

“He might want to go ahead and get it over with. That’s totally up to him. I just told him he’s going to have to tell some people no. He’s a great kid, and he’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s got a great family behind him also. He’s going to be successful.”

Thompson has named a top six of USC, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and Florida. A number of recruiting analysts have predicted USC as the eventual winner. Roller believes it’s a little too soon to make a call on this recruiting saga.

“I don’t know what his favorite is,” Roller said. “He really hasn’t said. I know some people have put out there that he’s leaning towards South Carolina and I don’t know where that’s come from because he’s never said that. It could be because he’s made more trips there, but he’s only an hour and 20 minutes away, so naturally, that might be the case because he’s been there more.

“I wouldn’t say that anyone is leading right now. I think both in-state schools, he likes an awful lot because they are closer to home and his family is pretty close.”

Thompson visited USC and Clemson for their junior days in January in successive weekends.

“I think he enjoyed both of them,” Roller said. “His family went up there with him. He’s been up to both places multiple times. I think he enjoyed it and both schools have really recruited him hard. So have some others around the country. I got a call from Alabama today. They’ve been on him pretty hard. They came down twice to visiting him during the open period. They are really on him as well. But those two in-state programs have done a great job recruiting him.”

Alabama, however, could become a bigger player now that Kevin Steele is back as the defensive coordinator. Steele is a Dillon native and has recruited the state of South Carolina throughout his coaching career. But, he’ll have to overcome the strong positions held by the Gamecocks and Tigers to have much of a chance.

“South Carolina has been pretty successful here recently getting a lot of these in-state, high-caliber kids, doing a good job with those guys creating relationships with each other with the other high school kids,” Roller said. “Among the high school guys that’s committed and signed this past class, I think they’ve all done a good job of recruiting him. Clemson, obviously they’ve done a good job. Coach (Thomas) Austin has recruited him very well.”

USC contacted Roller on Thursday about getting Thompson in for a visit during their spring practices, which are expected to begin in mid-March. Thompson, Roller said, will definitely get back to Columbia and Clemson to watch a spring workout. Clemson begins drills on March 6. He said Thompson also plans to visit Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama this spring.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State
The best place to live? This county tops the list in South Carolina, new rankings show
Greenville, SC2 hours ago
Lower Richland, Lexington roll in SC playoffs. Plus, how other local teams fared
Lexington, SC1 day ago
Man wins big at South Carolina grocery store on Friday the 13th, officials say
Mauldin, SC1 day ago
Most Popular
Student Makes Surprise Shot During SC High School Basketball Game
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Fake Super Bowl rings, Clemson and USC sports memorabilia found in SC shop, authorities say
Clemson, SC4 days ago
He had to get out his glasses to confirm life-changing SC lottery win. ‘I was in a fog’
Greenville, SC5 hours ago
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Carmichael, Smith selected for SCISA 2A All-Region teams
Bennettsville, SC1 day ago
Loris boys stumble against Lakewood in opening round of 3A basketball playoffs
Loris, SC1 day ago
GE Appliances Plans $50 Million Facility in South Carolina
Greenville, SC18 hours ago
Man wins hefty SC lottery prize hours before a trip. He spent his vacation ‘debt free’
Mauldin, SC1 day ago
National retail chain files for bankruptcy — these South Carolina stores will close
Charleston, SC2 days ago
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
Greenville, SC5 days ago
These South Carolina restaurants rank among the nation’s most romantic places to eat
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Husband wins $2 million lottery prize — and SC couple isn’t ‘changing one thing’
Dillon, SC4 days ago
Illegal Gambling Operation Busted
Greenville, SC23 hours ago
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
Charlotte, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy