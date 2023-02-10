Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
kjzz.org

Scottsdale business owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. could face charges after Native performers were mocked

By Matthew Casey Updated: Friday, February 10, 2023 - 8:03am,

7 days ago
Scottsdale is condemning “racist comments” made to Native American performers by a man whose family has traded in Native artwork since the early 1800s. Police...
