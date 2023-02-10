Change location
See more from this location?
Scottsdale, AZ
kjzz.org
Scottsdale business owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. could face charges after Native performers were mocked
By Matthew Casey Updated: Friday, February 10, 2023 - 8:03am,7 days ago
By Matthew Casey Updated: Friday, February 10, 2023 - 8:03am,7 days ago
Scottsdale is condemning “racist comments” made to Native American performers by a man whose family has traded in Native artwork since the early 1800s. Police...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0