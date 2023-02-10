Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers' Anthony Davis explains odd reaction to LeBron James setting scoring record

By Victor Barbosa,

7 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) snacks on popcorn on the bench as he sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When James hit the record-breaking fadeaway jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams on Tuesday night, cameras caught Davis sitting on the bench (while everyone else was standing and celebrating).

"It's about the game," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It's nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it's their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game."

McMenamin further reported that "AD" explained that he had just returned to the bench from the tunnel to "let off some steam" and was "unaware his timing coincided with James going for history at that very moment."

"Davis called James to apologize the next day and then again in person at Crypto.com Arena when the team was holding its walkthrough before the Bucks game," McMenamin wrote. "Davis said that on both occasions, James dismissed his concerns and assured him that he understood Davis was simply caught up in the heat of competition."

The explanation makes sense, even if some fans won't buy it. Since winning the 2020 NBA title in the "bubble," Davis, James and the Lakers have followed it up with a first-round playoff exit in 2021 and a brutal 33-win campaign during the 2021-2022 season.

After a busy trade season this week (including the shipping off of guards Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and others), Los Angeles lost their third straight on Thursday night. The Lakers (25-31) are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings and in serious danger of failing to qualify for the play-in tournament for the second straight year.

Their next game is a big road showdown against the ninth-place Golden State Warriors (28-27) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

