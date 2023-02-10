Spitz Mediterranean Street Grill Introduces Their Family Vibe to Phoenix This Spring

Award-winning “fam-chise” Spitz Mediterranean Street Food will join the exciting new lineup at Desert Ridge Marketplace this April or May, CEO Bryce Nademan confirmed in a phone interview with What Now Phoenix . The newest owners ready to shepherd Spitz’s homegrown vibe will be partners James Grear (also a popular American gospel singer), William Lockridge , and Sheltonn Johnson .

Nademan coined the term “fam-chise” because he truly feels that way about the loyal patrons who decide to join the team and run their own Spitz. The Desert Ridge location will be managed by friends combining efforts from Minneapolis to Phoenix, who loved the menu and atmosphere so much that they wanted to be part of it.

Grear, Lockridge, and Johnson are joining the burgeoning group of restaurants moving into Desert Ridge Marketplace at 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix , which includes Kona Grill, Fat Tuesday, Jinjia, and delicious desserts by Dirty Dough Cookies . Rademan told What Now Phoenix that everything about this location fits the experience that Spitz brings to all its customers, and the company is thrilled to count Phoenix as part of its national expansion efforts.

The name “Spitz” references “the classic vertical method for broiling proteins that ensures a flavorful rich taste,” according to their website . Favorites across cities include their street fries, topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and peperoncinis; the Doner Basket, salad and fries topped with a protein of your choice, tzatziki, feta, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita and hummus, and multiple vegan baskets.

Another feature to the Spitz experience is its plentiful menu of beers, wines, cocktails, and specialty sangrias, all outfitted to go if your order is for delivery or carryout. Exact choices vary by location, but the chance to sip a casual cocktail in one hand and their deliciously loaded wraps in another sounds like a great treat for the Desert Ridge Marketplace community!

