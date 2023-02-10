Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

By Ben Mitchell,

7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is declaring a code blue alert for Friday, February 10, through Tuesday, February 14. Warmer temperatures are expected during the daytime but temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.

People in need can call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to one of the following locations:

  • Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street
  • Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, 12206 (Lutheran Church)
  • IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street, 12210
