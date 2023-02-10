Washington man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation.

Police said they received information Thursday that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had “possible bomb-making material at his former residence,” according to a press release. WPD and SBI officials searched Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company and found “several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives.”

Officials determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.

Hardison was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

