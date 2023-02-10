San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-41) battle the Detroit Pistons (14-42) Friday. Tip from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

This will be the second and final matchup of the seasons between these franchises. The Spurs won the first game 121-109 on Jan. 6, covering as 1.5-point home favorites as the Under (236) hit.

The Spurs have struggled recently, losing 10 games in a row and 15 of their last 16. They have failed to cover 9 straight outings and are coming off a 112-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors, closing as a 10.5-point road underdog. San Antonio is 23-32 against the spread (ATS) on the season.

The Pistons are coming off a 113-85 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, closing as 9-point road underdogs. They are 2-3 ATS over their last 5 contests and 3-7 ATS over their last 10, slipping to 23-30-3 ATS on the season.

Spurs at Pistons odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:42 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Spurs +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Pistons -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

: Spurs +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Pistons -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Spurs +3.5 (-110) | Pistons -3.5 (-110)

: Spurs +3.5 (-110) | Pistons -3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 235.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Spurs at Pistons key injuries

Spurs

G Cade Cunningham (tibia) out

Pistons

F Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable G Tre Jones (foot) questionable

(foot) questionable G Devin Vassell (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Spurs at Pistons picks and predictions

Prediction

Pistons 118, Spurs 112

AVOID.

Backing the Pistons at (-155) isn’t worth the extra juice when they should win by margin, especially considering how poorly the Spurs have played lately.

BET PISTONS -3.5 (-110).

San Antonio is the 4th-worst ATS team on the road this season, posting just a 9-16 ATS record. It is also a league-worst 15-25 ATS following a loss.

The Pistons are 18-20-3 ATS following a loss and 10-16-1 ATS at home. They also rank 19th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.6%) while the Spurs rank dead last in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (40%).

Considering the situation trends and that strength-on-weakness matchup, back the PISTONS -3.5 (-110).

LEAN UNDER 235.5 (-112).

The Pistons have gone Under in 6 straight games, and they have failed to score more than 100 points in 3 in a row. The Spurs have gone Under in 4 of their last 5 and have gone under 106 in 3 of those 5.

Despite a high tempo and poor defense, neither team has thrived offensively lately, and given Detroit lost a key scorer in F Saddiq Bey to a pending trade, assuming either offense will come to life is a long shot.

Back the UNDER 235.5 (-112).

