The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes insane childhood Super Bowl prediction goes viral

By Kevin Harrish,

7 days ago
Superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to take on the Philadelphia Eagle s in the Super Bowl. But it turns out, it wasn’t that long ago that a young Mahomes was actually rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

This week, sports media personality Jon Bois surfaced an old Mahomes quote from the Tyler Morning Telegraph where the nine-year-old Mahomes predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would win Super Bowl XXXIX.

“I wonder whether the eagles will win the super bowl. let’s ask some random nine-year-old from 2005,” Bois said in a Tweet.

That random nine-year-old wasn’t so random. It was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who will be facing the Eagles in a Super Bowl matchup of his own on Sunday, coincidentally enough.

Back in 2005, Mahomes predicted that the Eagles would beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, picking the Eagles to win by a score of 35 to 28, saying “Eagles are the better team.” Hilariously, the Eagles were also coached by Andy Reid , who is Mahomes’ current coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s an absolutely insane throwback before Mahomes takes on the Eagles himself, and the NFL world had plenty to say about it on Twitter as the quote has gone totally viral.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes’ prediction was not very good. The Patriots actually won the game by a score of 24-21 as Brady notched back-to-back Super Bowl wins and the third Super Bowl victory of his young career.

Mahomes will undoubtedly be hoping for better luck at predicting this year’s Super Bowl.

