PHOTO GALLERY: Grainger turns back Cherokee

ROGERSVILLE —Will Price scored 12 first-quarter points to help Cherokee build an early lead Tuesday night, but the visiting Grainger Grizzlies roared back to take a 61-55 win in the final conference game for both teams.

The Chiefs built a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Grizzlies kept chipping away to gain a 26-25 halftime advantage. The Grizzlies expanded their lead to 48-42 after three quarters. The Chiefs got within one but couldn’t take the lead.

Drew Branson led the Grizzlies with 21 points.

Price finished with 28 points, and Colten McLain had 22 for the Chiefs (9-17, 2-6). The only other Chiefs to score were Jaxon Markham with three and Bryce Elliott with two points.

The Chiefs, who have road games against Tennessee High and Cumberland Gap, will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s district tournament.