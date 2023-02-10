Area Roundup | River City Skippers looking for hosts, sponsors for 2023

The newest summer collegiate baseball team in northeast North Carolina is in the process of getting things ready for their inaugural season.

The River City Skippers will be opening their season in May and in the meantime are looking for help in terms of sponsors and host families.

For sponsors, Skippers General Manager Mike Louis noted that they’re looking for something as $500 to as much as $8,000, which he pointed to Sentara Healthcare contributing.

Sponsors can be advertised along the outfield fence with five-foot-by-eight-foot banners.

They are also potentially looking to sell naming rights to the field, which would be the highest sponsor.

For those looking to continue their sponsorship, a renewal price will take place each year.

Sponsorship money will help upgrade Knobbs Creek Park.

The Skippers are looking to create a parking lot closer to the field as it is currently a bit of a walk beyond the parks & recreation center.

They also are aiming for one gate entry with a ticket booth and a concession stand nearby to go along with a permanent or semi-permanent structure for a bathroom.

With the concession stand, they hope to have a food truck there every week as well.

Lastly, they hope to add more bleachers to in essence get 200 or 300 people able to sit. Right now, Louis said, it’s closer to 100.

There will be promotional nights, though nothing is set in stone, but events like bark-in-the-park and sponsor-a-jersey nights.

The Skippers are also looking for 10 to 15 host families to volunteer and take in members of the Skippers throughout the season.

As of now, River City is set to begin its first season at home Saturday, May 20, and finish the regular season also at home against the Brunswick Surfin Turfs on Sunday, July 23.

More information on how to become a host or sponsor can be seen on rivercityskippers.com.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Mid-Atlantic Christian 6, Bob Jones 2: The Mustangs secured a win in their home opener at Knobbs Creek Park on Thursday night.

MACU is 2-3 to start the season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Elizabeth City State 65, Bowie State 63: The Vikings (11-13, 5-8 CIAA) hung on to win a back-and-forth game against the Bulldogs (6-19, 4-9 CIAA) Thursday on the road.

Down 30-27 at halftime, ECSU didn’t lead until the second half.

Eric Butler and Tre Richardson both scored 13 points for the Vikings in the win.

ECSU hosts Virginia State Saturday at home in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bowie State 61, Elizabeth City State 51: The Lady Vikings (15-8, 8-5 CIAA) lost on the road Thursday to the Lady Bulldogs (13-9, 9-4 CIAA).

ECSU trailed 37-36 after three quarters before Bowie State pulled away with a 24-15 final quarter.

NyAsia Blango led the Lady Vikings with 13 points as Akyia King added nine.