KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

By Melissa Luna,

7 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso.

According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio Machorro Jr. was driving the wrong way on Stanton St. at a high rate of speed when his car reportedly struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Adriana Olivan.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. Olivan died at the hospital as a result of her injuries, while Machorro was treated for minor injuries. Police add that one of Machorro’s passengers fled the scene of the crash.

Machorro was charged with intoxication manslaughter. According to court documents, Machorro used a friend’s identification card to drink at several bars which included Chino Chido.

