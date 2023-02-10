Port Wentworth to interrupt water service temporarily

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth will interrupt water service today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to an unexpected water main repair.

The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoach

Parkway to Grange Road (downtown Port Wentworth).

In addition, there will be a 24-hour minimum Boil Water Advisory in effect immediately once the

water has been restored.

The advisory will clear once the water is tested, and all updates will come from the City of Port

Wentworth’s social media and website.

Those needing assistance can contact the Port Wentworth City Hall at 912-964-4379.