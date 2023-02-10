Open in App
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Lane closure on I-49 north at I-10 for bridge repair Friday

By Scott Yoshonis,

7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting, DOTD has announced.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to unload precast concrete girders at the laydown yard just south of the interchange. These girders will be used in phase two of the emergency repair project (replacement) for the I-10 overpass.

Repairs to I-10 overpass in Lafayette will take ‘a few months’

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

  • MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov .
  • 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
