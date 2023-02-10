Boys swimming and diving: Ponies celebrate Senior Night with win over Irondale

Honored as part of Senior Night, Nathan Volkman and Jaden Petersen each won two individual events to help pace Stillwater to a 99-76 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Middle School.

Jackson Kogler also collected two individual victories for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 7-1) prevailed in 11 of 12 events.

Thomas Putnam join Volkman and Petersen as the only seniors on the roster for Stillwater.

“They’ve been really good leaders,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They’ve done a nice job creating an atmosphere where hopefully kids want to keep doing the sport. They’re doing a great job and they’re good examples of what athletes should do.”

Volkman and Petersen are Academic All-Americans.

Volkman won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.02 and also added a victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.96. Petersen took top honors in the 100 freestyle (49.36) and 100 breastroke (1:03.55).

Kogler, a sophomore, led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 54.12. Joey Reiner (57.82) and Nathan Browning (59.76) followed in second and third. Kogler also won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:02.37, just ahead of teammate and runner-up Wyatt Fredeen (2:03.60).

Stillwater also received a first-place finish from Cameron Winters in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:42.99.

Tate Sorensen (247.05), Maccon Kubitschek (140.80) and Grady Flynn (127.70) placed first through third for the Ponies in diving.

“Sorensen and Kubitschek had lifetime bests, so that was very good,” Luke said.

Stillwater also finished first in all three relays, including a 1-2 finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

The tightest race of the night came in the opening event where Jackson Kogler overtook Irondale’s Lucas Megahan on the final leg to post a winning time of 1:43.55, less than two-tenths of a second ahead of the Knights (1:43.71). Browning, Petersen and Fredeen covered the first three legs of the relay for Stillwater.

“That was pretty exciting,” Luke said. “It’s always fun when it’s a close race.

“In general, I thought it was good. It helps to have a home meet, which we haven’t had for a while. The kids did quite well.”

Stillwater was scheduled to close out the regular season by traveling to White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 9. The JV conference meet will be hosted by East Ridge on Feb. 18 and the Section 4AA Meet will take place on Feb. 23-25 at SMS.

Stillwater 99, Irondale 76

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler) 1:43.55; 3. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Jaxon Benson, Zach Cody and Jack DuPaul) 1:57.65.

200 freestyle — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:55.02; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 2:03.45; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:03.81.

200 individual medley — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:02.37; 2. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 2:03.60; 4. Sam Loken (St) 2:27.51.

50 freestyle — 1. Henry Botten (Ir) 23.36; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 23.99; 4. Jaxon Benson (St) 26.00; 5. Jack DuPaul (St) 26.12.

Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 247.05; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 140.80; 3. Grady Flynn (St) 127.70.

100 butterfly — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 54.12; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 57.82; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 59.76.

100 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 49.36; 2. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 50.67; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 54.70.

500 freestyle — 1. Cameron Winters (st) 5:42.99; 3. Jackson Avery (St) 5:57.76; 4. Cooper Wanderer (St) 5:59.06.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen and Paul Hartmann) 1:33.30; 3. Stillwater (Jaxon Benson, Jackson Avery, Cameron Winters and Cooper Wanderer) 1:46.19.

100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 55.96; 2. Nathan Browning (St) 58.73; 4. Sam Loken (St) 1:04.01.

100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:03.55; 3. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:15.65; 6. Jonathan Stanton (St) 1:24.92.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Wyatt Fredeen, Paul Hartmann, Cameron Winters and Zach Cody) 3:36.43; 2. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman, Nathan Browning and Jack DuPaul) 3:40.27.

