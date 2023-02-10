Read full article on original website
bstrategyhub.com
Top 11 John Deere Competitors & Alternatives
John Deere is a legendary brand in the world of agricultural equipment and machinery. Established in 1837, it is one of the oldest and most well-known companies. John Deere has a long and storied history of supplying farmers and ranchers with the highest quality equipment and machinery, from tractors and combines to hay balers and sprayers [1].
Digital Music News
Alliance Entertainment Completes SPAC Merger, Sets Sights on ‘Acquiring and Integrating Competitors’
Last summer, Alliance Entertainment announced plans to execute a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Now, despite the SPAC sector’s relative collapse, the deal has officially wrapped. Alliance Entertainment, which bills itself as “the largest wholesale distributor of home entertainment audio and video software in the United States,” just...
freightwaves.com
Cummins replaces 2 legacy engines with new X10 powertrain
Cummins Inc. will retire its L9 and X12 legacy engines, replacing them with a new X10 engine capable of powering medium- and heavy-duty trucks on a variety of fuels. The move is consistent with Cummins’ plan to offer its X15 engine family powered by natural gas, hydrogen, propane and possibly other combustible fuels as an interim solution along with zero-emission battery- and fuel cell-electric powertrains.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What Makes Garrett Turbochargers Superior?
Garrett is one of the most famous brands in the global automotive industry. The company has a reputable history of developing first-rate turbochargers that significantly impact drivability and performance. Garretts’s turbo technology has several applications, including road cars, heavy-duty vehicles, and even formula one racing cars. Why choose Garrett...
kalkinemedia.com
Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp
* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
TechCrunch
GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries
Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM’s chip supply. Neither company disclosed details of the agreement, including financials. GlobalFoundries president and CEO Thomas Caulfield did...
freightwaves.com
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
scaffoldmag.com
Online planning center launched for construction hoists
Construction hoist specialist Geda has launched an online service called Geda Central, through which users can access four tools to help them design and manage their onsite transport platforms. Accessible via smartphone, tablet and computer, the digital platform includes the Installation Designer tool for hoist anchoring and ground force calculations.
highways.today
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture
Sunstall, a California-based company, has launched a vertical solar panel, Sunzaun, which can be used in existing fields and arable lands without sacrificing them for clean green energy. The installation is much like conventional solar systems, just that the system uses bifacial solar modules, and the entire array stands like a boundary wall in the field.
Vehicle Dependability Improves Despite Continued Problems with Technology, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study℠ (VDS), released today, reports an industry average of 186 problems per 100 (PP100) vehicles, an improvement of 6 PP100 from 2022. The study examines how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal—including those vehicles with new technology—and helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value. A lower PP100 indicates higher performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005242/en/ J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study℠ (VDS) (Graphic: Business Wire)
fordmuscle.com
Dyno Testing A Modernized C3-Headed 358-Inch Vintage Cup Engine
You might remember an article from this past summer, where Lake Speed, Jr. dyno tested his dad’s vintage 358 cubic-inch Cup engine from the 1990s, only to find that the engine was way down on power. After some significant searching, a few key issues were identified, but rather than just fix them and move on, Speed decided to see how far he could push the engine with modern technology, while still keeping the engine true to its early form.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Volvo Trucks and Cemex collaborate on electric concrete mixer truck
Cemex has announced that Volvo Trucks has supplied the company with the world’s first fully electric and zero-emission heavy concrete mixer truck at a joint event hosted in Berlin, Germany. The truck is part of an agreement signed between the companies in 2021 to improve productivity and carbon emissions...
Shell Sees Fleet Managers in Elevated Role as 'Organizational Hub'
Historically high inflation and supply chain woes are giving fleet managers major headaches. That’s according to Jim Perkins, director of Fleet Solutions USA for Shell, and Sasha Arasteh, e-mobility and services manager for Shell Fleet Services Americas, who recently sat down with PYMNTS to discuss what they see as key remedies for the ongoing macroeconomic migraines afflicting the industry.
Flying Magazine
Sonex Shares Progress on Highwing Development
The Sonex Highwing features a cantilever wing and center section enabling the Lexan polycarbonite windshield to remain a feature. (Sonex Aircraft]. With a development timeline stretching back to 2010, the Sonex Highwing has made significant progress in development since it was announced in August 2021. In a webinar delivered on...
msn.com
Nuclear micro reactors to hit the market
The next big thing in nuclear power could be tiny — little reactors that are far smaller and far cheaper than the traditional massive nuclear plants topped by giant concrete cooling towers. (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi and Angie Wang. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
30% of Construction Firms Are Investing in Technology
Construction firms are looking to technology to help them improve operations and build resilience. Thirty percent of such firms said they are preparing for a possible recession by investing in technology to save time and costs, according to the January/February edition of the “B2B and Digital Payments Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
agupdate.com
Manufacturers offer upgraded balers for 2023
While a lot of readers might be laser-focused on the upcoming planting season, there are others (and maybe you’re among them) who are dreaming of those hot and hazy days of summer and the intoxicating smell of freshly cut hay. For haymakers these are the best of times. Across...
Sharrow Marine Wins Prestigious 2022 Boating Marine Power Innovation Award
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Sharrow Marine announced today that their flagship product, the revolutionary Sharrow MX™ Propeller, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Marine Power Innovation (MPI) award from Boating Magazine. The Marine Power Innovation Awards honor makers of marine propulsion products that substantially advance the state of the art and/or substantially impact the owner experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005630/en/ The Sharrow Propeller™ was invented by Gregory Sharrow and is the first major advancement in propeller technology since the 1830s. Its design has solved the most basic problem of rotary propulsion. Specifically, tip cavitation and vortices have been eliminated or significantly reduced, offering incredible performance gains over traditional propellers. (Photo: Business Wire)
9 Award-Winning Products From the 2023 International Builders’ Show
With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.
