With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.

4 DAYS AGO