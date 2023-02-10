ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Firehouse BBQ is suing governor for damages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may remember hearing about Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish in the early chapters of the pandemic. Their name got popular after pushing back against the governor’s mandates and today they’re still in that fight. “She took a stand and...It might...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Man for Allegedly Taking Illegal Deer, Hunting From Public Road, Hunting During Illegal Hours, Other Infractions

Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Man for Allegedly Taking Illegal Deer, Hunting From Public Road, Hunting During Illegal Hours, Other Infractions. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has stated that agents issued citations to a man from Zachary, Louisiana on January 13 for alleged hunting offenses in Iberville Parish.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Camp Year-Round At This Epic Riverside Campground In Louisiana

Since Louisiana doesn’t experience the harsh winters that northern states do, we are blessed with the opportunity to camp year-round. Well, except for those times during the summer when we may be watching out for a hurricane. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect campground in Louisiana to spend a few days, then be sure to check out this epic campground where the entire family will enjoy themselves.
HAMMOND, LA
41-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana

41-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possession of marijuana. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Inmate death at Louisiana State Penitentiary under investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials are investigating the Monday, Feb. 13, death of an inmate at Angola State Prison, authorities say. According to the Department of Corrections, Clifton Bell, 64, was operating a forklift when he fell from the machine and died. The Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the cause of his death.
LOUISIANA STATE
State auditors cite four area governing agencies

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office on Monday released findings in audits performed of four area governing agencies. A synopsis of each one follows. Click the link to read the full audit. Red River Parish Sheriff:. The independent auditor found that an accounts payable check totaling $5,191.04...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

