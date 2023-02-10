Open in App
Pine Bush, NY
Man Charged With Sex Abuse Of Minor In Ulster County, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes,

7 days ago
James A. Grant Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking any possible victims of a man who was charged with alleged sex abuse in the region to come forward.

Orange County resident James A. Grant, age 73, of Pine Bush, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

State police were notified on Friday, Jan. 27 that Grant touched a minor in an inappropriate manner. An investigation revealed that on Tuesday, Jan. 24, he inappropriately touched a minor under the age of 11, Nevel said.

In Ulster County, Grant was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing Court and released on $5,000 bail. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Grant or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-626-2801

