Lee County, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Erratic Driver with Vodka Hidden in Pants Arrested After DUI Crash

By Rob Garguilo,

7 days ago
Lee County, FL - A man's been arrested for DUI after being found with a bottle of vodka hidden in his pants following a crash in Southwest Florida.

28-year-old Maximilian Beyrent was arrested on Monday evening by the Lee County Sheriff's Office after witnesses reported his erratic driving in a red Toyota Corolla, which included illegally entering a community, hopping curbs, driving onto sidewalks, and even a golf course, resulting in a crash that destroyed a stop sign.

During his arrest, Beyrent was found to be under the influence of alcohol and had a bottle of vodka hidden in his pants.

Police say Beyrent became unruly, leading to additional charges of DUI, DUI property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, and refusing to submit a breathalyzer test.

