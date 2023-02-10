Open in App
Texas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas colleges have produced 4 Super Bowl MVPs. Can you name them all?

By Chad Miller,

7 days ago
The clock reading 00:00 signals the end of the long journey when the winners of the Super Bowl hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air. Shortly thereafter, the game’s most valuable player is named, honoring one player’s incredible contributions.

Four of these MVP players throughout history went to college in the state of Texas. Can you name them all? Keep reading to test your knowledge.

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech (Super Bowl 54)

The most recent MVP from Texas played under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech before taking the NFL by storm when he became the full-time starter of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. As of publication time, Mahomes has been to five Pro Bowls and has won one MVP award.

During Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, Mahomes did not have his best game, but he was the architect of their 10-point, fourth-quarter comeback that secured the team’s second Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes finished the game completing 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, and two touchdowns.

Von Miller, Texas A&M (Super Bowl 50)

The 2015 Denver Broncos will be forever remembered for having one of the best defenses in history. With that, it is no surprise that the leader of this unit would take home the game’s MVP award. In the 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Aggie alum Von Miller recorded 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, with the second sealing the game and sending Peyton Manning into the sunset of retirement.

Larry Brown, TCU (Super Bowl 30)

This Horned Frog became the first cornerback to ever win the award. Larry Brown did so by picking off Steelers’ quarterback Neil O’Donnell two times, the second being crucial to stop a Pittsburgh drive that put the Dallas lead at risk. Instead, the interception allowed a Troy Aikman to Michael Irvin touchdown pass that helped the Cowboys put away the Steelers 27-17.

Harvey Martin, Texas A&M Commerce (Super Bowl 12)

Harvey Martin was a product of East Texas State, now Texas A&M Commerce. Voters wanted to elect the entirety of the Dallas Cowboys’ “Doomsday Defense” after it dominated the Denver Broncos to a measly eight completions for 61 yards and forced eight turnovers in the game in the 27-10 victory. The league refused to allow the vote to take place. So instead, the voters chose defensive linemen Martin and Randy White to serve as the first and only dual Super Bowl MVPs.

