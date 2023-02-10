Open in App
May need paid subscription
The State

SC drug overdose deaths rising at alarming rate, new report says. Here are the counties hit hardest

By Patrick McCreless,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6kL8_0kj50I4R00

South Carolina saw a more than 25% spike in drug overdose deaths in 2021, year over year, according to state health report released on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control called the latest figures an “alarming trend” that’s in keeping with an ongoing national drug overdose epidemic, fueled mainly by the opioid fentanyl.

“Mental health and substance use disorders are at the forefront of public health concerns around the nation, and we at DHEC – along with our many essential partners – are committed to stopping this disturbing trend in drug overdose deaths by connecting people with the help they need and deserve,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director, said in a Friday press release. “We all have a role to play in ending the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and being a conduit for those who need help but can’t or won’t take those first steps to reach out.”

According to the report, South Carolina had 2,168 drug overdose deaths in 2021, an increase of 430 people from the year prior. In contrast, the state reported just 573 total drug overdose deaths in 2012.

Five SC counties with most overdose deaths in 2021

  1. Horry: 272 deaths

  2. Greenville: 270 deaths

  3. Charleston: 201 deaths

  4. Spartanburg: 153

  5. Richland: 137



The U.S. fentanyl problem

Fentanyl has largely been the driver behind the rise in drug overdose deaths across the nation in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl rose by more than 35% in South Carolina between 2020 and 2021, the DHEC report shows. And of the total 2,168 overdose deaths in the state in 2021, 1,494 were due to fentanyl.

Five SC counties with the most deaths by fentanyl in 2021

  1. Greenville: 194

  2. Horry: 188

  3. Charleston: 139

  4. Spartanburg: 105

  5. York: 89

“Other drugs are being laced with fentanyl without the user’s knowledge, which can cause a fatal overdose even in a small quantity,” Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, said in the press release. “If there is a possibility of coming into contact with an unsafe drug, it’s important to have naloxone on hand in case of an overdose.”

Full list of SC drug overdose deaths for 2021

  • Abbeville: 7

  • Aiken: 85

  • Allendale: 3

  • Anderson: 70

  • Bamberg: 1

  • Barnwell: 10

  • Beaufort: 49

  • Berkeley: 70

  • Calhoun: 3

  • Charleston: 201

  • Cherokee: 10

  • Chester: 13

  • Chesterfield: 17

  • Clarendon: 11

  • Colleton: 11

  • Darlington: 14

  • Dillon: 16

  • Dorchester: 36

  • Edgefield: 5

  • Fairfield: 3

  • Florence: 66

  • Georgetown: 38

  • Greenville: 270

  • Greenwood: 40

  • Hampton: 3

  • Horry: 272

  • Jasper: 13

  • Kershaw: 28

  • Lancaster: 51

  • Laurens: 31

  • Lee: 4

  • Lexington: 106

  • McCormick: N/A

  • Marion: 6

  • Marlboro: 4

  • Newberry: 11

  • Oconee: 30

  • Orangeburg: 37

  • Pickens: 55

  • Richland: 137

  • Saluda: 1

  • Spartanburg: 153

  • Sumter: 29

  • Union: 15

  • Williamsburg: 18

  • York: 115

SC resources for those with substance abuse issues

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
The best place to live? This county tops the list in South Carolina, new rankings show
Greenville, SC5 hours ago
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
Charleston, SC15 hours ago
SC car dealer to refund more than $81,000 in closing fees
Darlington, SC1 day ago
Nephron Pharmaceuticals furloughs SC workers after recent troubles
Cayce, SC22 hours ago
AG: Upstate woman charged with stealing from nursing home resident
Whitmire, SC1 day ago
He had to get out his glasses to confirm life-changing SC lottery win. ‘I was in a fog’
Greenville, SC8 hours ago
Deputies in South Carolina searching for man they say exposed himself at church
Easley, SC1 day ago
National retail chain files for bankruptcy — these South Carolina stores will close
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Popular discount retailer announces closure of 6 South Carolina stores with clearance sales on all items
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Lexington man survives one crash but is killed in another on SC road, coroner says
Lexington, SC4 days ago
Darlington car dealership to refund SC consumers over $81k
Darlington, SC4 days ago
Could flying cars be coming to SC? 2 city airports are studying the idea. Here are the details
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Man wins hefty SC lottery prize hours before a trip. He spent his vacation ‘debt free’
Mauldin, SC1 day ago
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
Holden Beach, NC3 days ago
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday
Conway, SC2 days ago
Coroner ID’s body of 18-year-old found in St. Stephen
Saint Stephen, SC4 days ago
Lower Richland, Lexington roll in SC playoffs. Plus, how other local teams fared
Lexington, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy