Open in App
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Toddler gets strangled in stroller sold on Amazon and Walmart. Now a warning is issued

By Julia Marnin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYOLP_0kj50HBi00

There’s a risk of young children’s heads or necks becoming trapped in strollers sold on Amazon and in stores such as Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, a government consumer agency is warning.

A toddler was strangled in a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double stroller and died, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Feb. 9 news release. Another toddler was also hurt while sitting in the company’s stroller.

The agency said the “entrapment” danger lies between the front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers. It can occur if a child climbs on the outside of the stroller or if they’re not fully secured in the front seat.

The warning applies to the company’s Double and Ultra strollers with product numbers starting with “SS76” or “SS66,” the CPSC said.

The 14-month-old’s asphyxiation death came after their neck got stuck between the front of the stroller’s canopy tube, according to the CPSC. The child’s father was present but didn’t see his toddler getting strangled.

Additionally, a 17-month-old’s neck became bruised after the “partially secured” child became trapped in the area “between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat,” the agency said.

To lower the risk of any dangers, death or injuries, the agency advises removing the canopy when the stroller isn’t being used, not allowing children to play with the stroller and to make sure a child is fully secured in the seat.

The strollers are also sold on Baby Trend’s website.

Any injuries or deaths related to the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or any other product can be reported here .

Target recalls 200,000 kids’ blankets after 2 girls suffocated at NC military base

Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom

A 7-year-old died in an Outer Banks vacation home elevator. Now thousands are recalled

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
Miami, FL6 days ago
Scoobie Da Jeweler: Meet the Custom Jeweler Who Hand Delivers Jewelry Pieces State to State & Takes Challenges, Head-On
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
Scottsdale, AZ18 days ago
Golfers saw ‘something’ by a pool in a gated community in Florida. It was alive
Estero, FL7 days ago
Man arrested after police say he stabbed two 17-year-old girls at a Broward nightclub
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
A South Beach drum circle is upsetting nearby condo dwellers. The city might step in
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Man hurls anti-Semitic slur at bicyclist and punches him off bike in Broward, deputies say
Dania Beach, FL1 day ago
Hatch swings open on Florida State Fair ride, injuring woman, she says. ‘Nightmare’
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Ex-high school dean was gang kingpin accused of killing rival, New York officials say
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Heartwarming letters about my column show that sometimes, at least, I get it right | Opinion
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Miami man pleads guilty to violently targeting gay men — robbing, nearly killing one, feds say
Miami, FL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy