Toddler gets strangled in stroller sold on Amazon and Walmart. Now a warning is issued

There’s a risk of young children’s heads or necks becoming trapped in strollers sold on Amazon and in stores such as Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, a government consumer agency is warning.

A toddler was strangled in a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double stroller and died, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Feb. 9 news release. Another toddler was also hurt while sitting in the company’s stroller.

The agency said the “entrapment” danger lies between the front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers. It can occur if a child climbs on the outside of the stroller or if they’re not fully secured in the front seat.

The warning applies to the company’s Double and Ultra strollers with product numbers starting with “SS76” or “SS66,” the CPSC said.

The 14-month-old’s asphyxiation death came after their neck got stuck between the front of the stroller’s canopy tube, according to the CPSC. The child’s father was present but didn’t see his toddler getting strangled.

Additionally, a 17-month-old’s neck became bruised after the “partially secured” child became trapped in the area “between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat,” the agency said.

To lower the risk of any dangers, death or injuries, the agency advises removing the canopy when the stroller isn’t being used, not allowing children to play with the stroller and to make sure a child is fully secured in the seat.

The strollers are also sold on Baby Trend’s website.

Any injuries or deaths related to the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or any other product can be reported here .

