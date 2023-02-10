Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Wausau West boys hockey comes from behind to top Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha in regular-season finale

By Shereen Siewert,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxlrU_0kj4y9bp00

Wausau Pilot & Review

NEENAH – The Wausau West boys hockey team wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 4-2 win over Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha on Thursday night at the Champion Centre.

After the Rockets took a 2-0 lead, Wausau West scored three power-play goals in the second period to take control.

Thomas Gerum, Mason Debroux and Cade Damrow scored for the Warriors, and Cooper Depuydt added another late in the third to lift West to the win.

Parks Guenther had 36 saves in goal for the Warriors (13-11).

West will host Marshfield (13-11) for a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Warriors 4, Rockets 2

Wausau West 0 3 1 – 4

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 2 0 0 – 2

First period:

1. NHM, Mark Sutton (Brendan Selech, Cooper Zinda), 2:47; 2. NHM, Mason Hart (Chase Collins, Ben Kitowski), 16:50.

Second period: 3. WW, Thomas Gerum (Caden Bohlin), pp., 5:02; 4. WW, Mason Debroux (Ray Reineck, Brody Brimacombe), pp., 11:18; 5. WW, Cade Damrow (Chase Crass, Judah Leder), pp., 12:10.

Third period: 6. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Reineck), 11:54.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 36; NHM, Caleb Moore 8, John Hornecek 21.

Records: Wausau West 13-11; Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 11-12-1.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI
Wausau West girls basketball falls in WVC finale at Marshfield
Marshfield, WI13 hours ago
Central Wisconsin Storm routs Northland Pines in WIAA girls hockey playoff opener
Eagle River, WI7 hours ago
Newman Catholic girls basketball takes down Stratford for third-straight win
Stratford, WI1 day ago
Most Popular
Wausau West boys basketball snags one-point win over rival Wausau East
Wausau, WI2 days ago
D.C. Everest wrestling loses to Bay Port at WIAA Division 1 team sectional
Schofield, WI2 days ago
Prey breaks Newman Catholic and city boys basketball record for career points in loss at Columbus
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Eau Claire team wins Wausau Mens’ Invitational Bonspiel
Eau Claire, WI1 day ago
Wausau West High School hires alumna Jess Huggenvik as new varsity volleyball coach
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau West announces honor roll
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau Woodchucks baseball announces signing of Cal State Fullerton outfielder
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau Curling Club offers lessons
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau area obituaries February 17, 2022
Wausau, WI5 hours ago
City Alder calls for advisory referendum on Wausau School District restructuring plan
Wausau, WI1 day ago
‘Hank Talks’ continue this spring at UWSP at Wausau
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Your Letters: Wausau parent disgusted with school district decisions
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau School Board passes restructuring, shifting sharply from approved April 2022 referendum
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Business of the Week: Borregaard USA
Wausau, WI21 hours ago
Your Letters: Wausau City Council alder blasts school board, calls for advisory referendum
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau area births, Feb. 14
Wausau, WI3 days ago
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash west of Wausau
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau River District introduces Wausau Night Market series
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Children evacuated at Wausau-area preschool and daycare fire
Wausau, WI3 days ago
1 in custody after shots fired in Wausau
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau River District puts spotlight on Black entrepreneurs in downtown
Wausau, WI3 days ago
City of Wausau prepares for February primary on Tuesday
Wausau, WI10 hours ago
Wausau Fire creates “The Office” parody
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Physician assistant joins Aspirus Doctors Clinic
Wisconsin Rapids, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy