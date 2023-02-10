Hibbing schools ends business office agreement with Chisholm

HIBBING—The Hibbing School District is terminating an agreement to provide business office services with its neighbor the Chisholm School District.

Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich said the district is invoking a termination clause in the agreement that allows either party to terminate the agreement within 60 days with written notice, and the last day of service is June 30.

“The decision to terminate involved many factors,” Aldrich wrote in an email on Thursday. “The foremost being the increased burden placed on Hibbing Business Office staff.”

Chisholm School Board Adrian Norman, in an email on Thursday said the Chisholm School District was informed about a month ago that the agreement would end at the end of the fiscal year.

Norman said the Chisholm School District has since posted for two positions, a business manager and a school finance position (accounts payable, accounts receivable, insurance, etc.).

“We are assuming the new hires will cost significantly more than the current agreement,” Norman said.

Since Aug. 1, 2021 the Chisholm School District has contracted with the Hibbing School District for business office services. The most recent contract began on Aug. 1, 2022 and was set to expire on July 31, 2025, according to an earlier article published in the Mesabi Tribune. Per the agreement Chisholm was to pay Hibbing $10,417 per month for the first year. Then in the second and third years, $10,417 per month plus costs associated with contract increases negotiated for the business office staff at the Hibbing School District.

When the Chisholm School Board voted on the latest contract, it passed 4 to 2, with Clarice Sever, now a former director, and Director Danielle Randa-Sauter opposing.

Norman said he was a proponent of the agreement for the two district to work together and it has brought the district to partner with its neighboring district on it and other areas.

“They did an outstanding job helping Chisholm,” Norman said. “I was sad that they ended it prior to contract completion. They are great folks to work with!”

Aldrich commended the Hibbing staff for its efforts.

“The Hibbing School Board is proud of our business office staff and the great work that they do,” Aldrich said. “We are also proud that they were able to step up and help our neighbor in their time of need. We look forward to future collaborative opportunities to serve the students of the Central Iron Range.”

At its regular meeting on Feb. 9 the Hibbing School Board discussed revisiting its meeting time.

For the past two meetings the board has met at 4:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday, following the first Monday of each month.

During discussion directors weighed whether to keep the current schedule, or to revert to its former start time for about eight years of 3:30 p.m., which some directors supported because it allowed teachers and administrators to come directly to the meeting after school.

On the other hand, Director Sarah Gabardi and a couple of others voiced that 3:30 was too early.

“Why aren’t we giving the rest of the community an opportunity to come,” Gabardi said.

The board plans to take up its meeting time options at its March meeting.

The board voted on the following other matters on Wednesday.

• Accepted the resignation of Paul Clusiau, from his teaching position at Lincoln Elementary for purposes of retirement, effective June 3.

• Accepted the resignation of Lisa Perala, from her teaching position at Greenhaven Elementary for purposes of retirement, effective June 3.

• Accepted the resignation of Jeffrey Neist from his position as a science teacher at Hibbing High School, effective June 2.

• Accepted the resignation of Neist from his position as head girls soccer coach, effective June 2.

• Approved the hiring of Ellis Wojciehowski as a temporary head wrestling coach for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, retroactive to Jan. 11.

• Approved the hiring of Greta Kolstad as a 1.0 full time equivalent (FTE) special education teacher, districtwide, effective Feb. 13.

• Approved the hiring of Matthew J. Anderson as varsity head football coach, effective Aug. 14.

• Accepted the resignation of Josh McDowell as a Jr. High softball coach, effective Jan. 24.

• Accepted the resignation of Jennifer Benedict as Jr. High girls swimming coach, retroactive to Feb. 1.

• Accepted the resignation of Noel Cordero, school readiness teacher at the Washington Elementary, effective June 2.