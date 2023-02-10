Five escape home explosion in Nashwauk and are hospitalized

NASHWAUK—Five individuals were hospitalized, and three of them are now being treated for what law enforcement described as “severe burns” at a Twin Cities medical center, following a home explosion on Wednesday night.

At just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office along with Nashwauk Fire and Ambulance Service were dispatched to a structure fire at 15204 County Rd. 540 in Nashwauk, according to a press release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, posted online by the Friends of the Northland FireWire group.

“First reports were that five individuals were in the home when the house exploded but they were able to make it out and to the home of a neighbor,” it states in the press release.

Two adults and three minor children were first transported to hospitals in Hibbing and Grand Rapids for burn assessment and care, and three of them were then transported to Hennepin Medical Center with severe burns, according to the press release.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

A number of agencies assisted at the scene: Nashwauk Police Department, Nashwauk Fire Department, Nashwauk Ambulance, Hibbing Fire-Medic 2, Greenway Fire Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Trout Lake Fire Department, Balsam Fire Department.