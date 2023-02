KCRA.com

KCRA Today: 5 killed in Sac Co hit-and-run, dogs helping Sac’s rat problem, Mike Pence subpoenaed for Trump investigation By KCRA Staff, 7 days ago

By KCRA Staff, 7 days ago

KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you ...