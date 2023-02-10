Open in App
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne City Council to Seek State Funds for Upgrades to Avenue C Park

By Steve Lenox,

7 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ – For years, the pocket park on Avenue C near 19th Street has served local kids as a playground in an area of the city which is largely devoid of open space.

Occupied by storefronts, apartment buildings and a few two-family houses, the area may well fit the description as a concrete or asphalt jungle, leaving local kids to rely on their parents for the long drive to 16th Street Park on the other side of town.

Located on a rented lot, the park has not seen the installation of more up to date playground equipment for well-over a decade, and has since become somewhat rundown with a water fountain, a couple of park benches and one playground feature. The rest is yellowed grass, concrete or asphalt.

Ahead of last May’s municipal election, parents who live in the area petitioned then council candidate Loyad Booker, Jr. Booker to find a way to fix up the park. Booker, a retired Bayonne cop, who had served for 25 years on the force, knew how important this playground was, and promised if elected, he would find a way to find funding to help make the upgrade.

That was almost nine months ago, and next week, at Booker’s request, the city council will vote to seek Green Acre funding for the park’s upgrade. “This is something I promised during my campaign, and I really want to live up to that promise,” he told TAPinto Bayonne.

Tom Cotter, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, said the city is seeking a matching grant, which means the city will pay a share of the costs for the upgrade.

