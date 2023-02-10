Salma Hayek’s Net Worth In 2023 Shows It Pays To Have Beauty, Brains and Ambition

Of course, a billionaire husband doesn't hurt either.

Salma Hayek ’s net worth in 2023 reflects her years of hard work to break through in Hollywood. As an immigrant coming to the states, Hayek struggled to find work and respect in the entertainment industry. Adding to the mix her remarkable beauty, she had to push even harder to be taken seriously.

Hayek toiled for years to build the kind of career she wanted in Hollywood, culminating in her becoming the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. With her years of hard work paying off, we have to wonder — just how much has she earned along the way. And considering her marriage to billionaire François-Henri Pinault , we’re even more curious as to her financial standings!

Here is everything you need to know about Salma Hayek’s net worth.

How did Salma Hayek become famous?

Salma Hayek started her acting career in telenovelas in her native Mexico in the late ‘80s. After successfully making a name for herself, she decided to move to the United States to try her luck in Hollywood in 1991. However, she faced significant obstacles, including limited fluency in English, dyslexia and what she has recalled there being “no industry or parts for Latin women.” In fact, she was even told her accent would “make moviegoers think of housekeepers."

Facing these roadblocks, Hayek was still able to begin booking roles, beginning with guest roles in television series like Dream On and The Sinbad Show . She landed a supporting role in 1993’s Mi Vida Loca as well as the female lead in 1994’s Roadracers , a made-for-Showtime thriller that marked her first collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez .

The connection to Rodriguez would prove fortuitous as the following year, he would cast her in what many believe to be her breakout role in Hollywood, that of the female lead opposite Antonio Banderas in 1995’s Desperado . The movie was a commercial success and put both Banderas and Hayek on the map.

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas in "Desperado" Columbia Pictures

Hayek championed for years to produce and star in a film about the life of Frida Kahlo , culminating in 2002’s Frida . However, the production of Frida was not easy for Hayek, as she was allegedly the victim of extreme sexual and emotional harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein . Despite his alleged attempts to derail the project and Hayek’s career due to her rejecting his unwanted advances, the actress prevailed and became the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for the role. In all, the film received six Academy Award nominations—winning two. The film marked multiple triumphs for Hayek, not just over Weinstein, but also in earning respect and attention as a serious actress.

What is Salma Hayek's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Salma Hayek's net worth in 2023 of $200 million. This massive worth through her work as an actress, singer, TV and film producer, film director, model, spokesperson, entrepreneur and voice actor. However, it is also worth noting that Hayek’s husband since 2009, François-Henri Pinault, is a known billionaire, which would of course only help her net worth—though she would potentially be worth even more in the event the couple divorced due to community property division and potentially spousal support.

What is Francois Pinault's net worth?

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, is worth a reported $7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth . François-Henri is the son of François Pinault , the founder of PPR, which is now the luxury fashion group Kering, currently headed by, you guessed it, François-Henri. Kering owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent—among others. In addition to his role as CEO of Kering, François-Henri is also the president of Groupe Artemis, a holding company with a portfolio in fashion, wine, luxury, art, tourism and more.

Why is Salma Hayek so rich?

Salma Hayek is rich for a number of reasons. First, she of course earns great paydays for her acting work. Hayek is also quite a sought-after face for spokesperson deals with famous brands, including a past deal with Revlon and a years-long deal with Avon. As a result, she earns quite a bit through these partnerships as well as through modeling, like with her partnership with Mango where she appeared in their ads.

Hayek is also an entrepreneur with her own production company, which was founded in 1998. Ventanarosa Productions has released several commercially and critically successful projects like El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba , In the Time of the Butterflies and of course, Frida . In addition, the company also produced the hit series Ugly Betty , which lasted for four seasons.

Hayek’s entrepreneurial endeavors extend beyond film and TV. She also founded a juice delivery brand Cooler Cleanse as well as a company that ships healthy ingredients for smoothies or face masks to customers, Blend It Yourself. She also has her own product line for hair and skincare, Nuance By Salma Hayek.

Of course, Hayek’s ability to pursue projects has been greatly aided since 2009 by her marriage to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, though she had built her name and an already sizable net worth prior to meeting him. However, it is also important to note that Hayek comes from money. Her father, Sami Hayek Dominguez , is an oil industry executive and an owner of an industrial equipment firm who even ran for mayor of her hometown. It has even been reported she was given whatever she wanted as a child, at one point even owning three tigers. Not to be outdone, her mother , Diana Jiménez Medina , is an opera singer and talent scout. Coming from money gives anyone an infinite leg up in life and undoubtedly has aided her career and net worth considerably.

Are Salma Hayek's parents rich?

Salma Hayek does come from a wealthy background. Her father, Sami Hayek Dominguez is an oil industry executive as well as the owner of an industrial equipment firm. He even had enough wealth and influence to undergo a mayoral run in their hometown at one point. In fact, Hayek was reportedly given whatever she wanted as a child, which included private schooling at elite institutions and she is said to have owned three tigers at one point.

Hayek’s mother , Diana Jiménez Medina, is an opera singer and talent scout.

Is Salma Hayek the richest actress?

While Salma Hayek is among the richest actresses in the world, going on her net worth alone without her husband’s, she is not the richest actress. For instance, Jennifer Aniston , with a reported net worth of $320 million to Hayek’s $200 million is worth more. In addition, Julia Roberts is said to be worth $250 million and Reese Witherspoon has an estimated net worth of $300 million. There is also Nicole Kidman who is said to be worth around $250 million. Topping them all, singer-actor-dancer triple threat Jennifer Lopez has a reported net worth of a whopping $400 million. Even if she doesn't top the list, Hayek does appear to rank right up there with the richest actresses in Hollywood.

How much does Salma Hayek make per movie?

The amount of money that Salma Hayek makes per movie depends on the film’s budget and her role in it. However, she reportedly typically makes around $7 million to $8 million per project.

How much did Salma Hayek get paid for Eternals ?

Salma Hayek as Ajak in Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Marvel Studios

Salma Hayek has remained tight-lipped about her salary for Marvel’s 2021 film Eternals . However, if her reported salary per film is to be believed, we can imagine she was paid around $7 million to $8 million. In addition, Hayek has publicly stated that she signed a multi-movie deal with Marvel studios, so she may have earned herself a bigger payday because of it.

