From oysters to juicy burgers and brunch classics β€” Savage Craft has it all. Photo provided by Savage Craft Aleworks

Spicy Chicken Biscuit : Fried Nashville-style chicken on a honey-drizzled buttermilk biscuit, served with fries.

: Fried Nashville-style chicken on a honey-drizzled buttermilk biscuit, served with fries. Pancake Plate : For those looking for something sweeter (with savory on the side) , these buttermilk pancakes include bacon, scrambled eggs + bourbon maple syrup.

New England Lobster Roll : A taste of the coast. This lobster roll is served with a citrus aioli and bib lettuce on a toasted, buttery roll (made in-house) with Old Bay house chips on the side.

: This lobster roll is served with a citrus aioli and bib lettuce on a toasted, buttery roll with Old Bay house chips on the side. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich : Lightly breaded fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with celery fennel slaw, served with fries.*

Looking for good brews + tasty food?on over to Savage Craft Ale Works , known for itson tap andfrom the kitchen.Executive Chef Dante`, takes pride in creatingfor guests with the aim of providing aexperience. Here’s a look at some of our fav meals from each menu: