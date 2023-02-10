Open in App
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lawyer dies after he is shot by gun that was triggered by MRI scanner

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg0of_0kj4t2tT00

A lawyer in Brazil has died weeks after a gun he carried into a room with an MRI machine discharged when the device was turned on, according to the news outlet Folha De S.Paulo

>> Read more trending news

Leandro Mathias de Novaes had accompanied his mother to get an MRI scan at a facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Jan. 16, and took a handgun into the room, carrying it in his waistband.

According to officials, both the attorney and his mother were told to remove any metal object they had before entering the room because of the machine’s powerful magnetic field. Officials at the facility say they did not know that de Novaes had taken the gun into the room.

When the machine was turned on, the magnetic force pulled de Novaes’ gun from his waistband and it discharged, the bullet striking him in the abdomen.

De Novaes was an advocate of gun ownership and encouraged people on TikTok and Instagram to purchase and collect weapons.

De Novaes was taken to a hospital after he was shot where he died of his injuries last week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Miami, FL8 days ago
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Orlando, FL9 days ago
Mother Breaks Silence After PE Teacher Was Arrested For Abusing Her Daughter: 'Shame On You'
Miami, FL6 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
13-year-old dies at 100-mph illegal race, Florida cops say. Now, boy’s dad is charged
Saint Petersburg, FL8 days ago
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
Bronx, NY5 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Florida man killed pregnant girlfriend after she planned to attend party celebrating his double murder acquittal: Police
Tampa, FL8 days ago
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
Miramar, FL8 days ago
5-year-old boy died after being left in a car for hours while his mother prepared for a birthday party, report says
Houston, TX10 days ago
Man killed by stabbing in Brooklyn Park identified as 40-year-old Ricardo Pates
Brooklyn Park, MN4 days ago
DC man tells police he decapitated handyman, left remains in yard
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Report: Officers justified in shooting at man near hospital
Boston, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy