Georgia connections in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Both teams have players with Georgia connections:

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown: He has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls. He played at Peachtree Ridge High School.

Chiefs PK Harrison Butker: He made a potential game-saving tackle in the divisional round and made a game-winning 45-yard field goal to win the AFC Championship game. He played at Westminster Schools and Georgia Tech.

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson: He started in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals. He’s had two touchdown receptions this season. He played at Valdosta State and won a Division II national championship for the 2018 season.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: He was placed on injured reserve with a pelvic injury and will not play. He played at Elbert County High and Georgia.

Chiefs DE Malik Herring: He’s played in seven games this season, with 88 defensive snaps and 22 snaps on special teams. He played at Mary Persons High and Georgia.

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon: He is one of the Chiefs’ top pass-receiving threats out of the backfield. He played at Sprayberry High and Georgia Southern.

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson: He played in 16 games and made six starts in the regular season. He started in the AFC Championship game. He played at Laney High.

Eagles DT Jordan Davis: He was drafted 13th overall and played in 13 games, including five starts. He spent four weeks on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain. He played at Georgia.

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean: He played 340 snaps on special teams while serving in a backup role on the defense. He also played at Georgia.

Eagles RB Trey Sermon: He provides depth in the backfield. He played at Sprayberry High.

Eagles CB Darius Slay: He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and usually defends the opposition’s top receiver. He played at Brunswick High.

