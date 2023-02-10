Echo Producer Teases "Grounded" Marvel Series

Echo 's producer actually gave fans a little more information about the upcoming Disney+ series. Stephen Broussard has been hard at work promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . But, Collider caught up with the producer to ask about Alaqua Cox's return to the Marvel picture . It's been a while since Hawkeye introduced her highly-skilled martial artist. Maya Lopez is set to star in a project unlike anything else the MCU has seen according to Broussard. That would fit right in with some of the other origin stories from Phase 4 of this franchise. But, something is a bit different with Cox's hero.

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing . I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he explained. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

How Did Maya Lopez Start This Journey?

Cox has been very open about the ways this MCU role has changed her life. Hawkeye was probably unimaginable when she was working a "normal" job. But, now she's set to star in her big Disney+ show this year. However, we still don't have a release date in tow just yet.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye . That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox said when asked about her MCU role and how she came to get it. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She added, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

