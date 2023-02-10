Open in App
Omaha, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense

By Mandy Billings,

7 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

On November 21, 2021, law enforcement officers were called to the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Council Bluffs regarding an unresponsive male in one of the hotel rooms. Ortiz rented the hotel room and reported the unresponsive male (an acquaintance) in her room to the front desk. The male was pronounced dead. Law enforcement searched the hotel room and bags Ortiz was seen carrying into the room on surveillance footage. Ortiz’s bag contained 643 grams of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a scale, and other paraphernalia.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

