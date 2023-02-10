Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk safety campaign underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk safety campaign is now underway.

From now through Sunday, law enforcement will be out in extra numbers looking for drunk or impaired drivers. The initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual campaign.

KDOT officials are encouraging anyone who plans to drink, especially during the big game, to have alternate plans to get home safely, either with a designated driver, taxi, or ride-share service. They are also encouraging homeowners who may be hosting parties to make sure they have alternatives for their guests if they’re serving alcohol.

“We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan, so you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. Make a commitment to refrain from impaired driving.”

Every day of the year, alcohol-related crashes account for one death every 33 minutes. According to statistics from the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 38% of traffic deaths each year are alcohol-related .

