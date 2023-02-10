Downtown San Angelo presents Mission Winds

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is proud to present the United States Air Force Band of the West Clarinet Quartet at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10th.

The quartet will perform at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, One Love Street. Admission is free.

Hailing from the United States Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, Texas, Mission Winds is a clarinet quartet devoted to excellence in performance and musical outreach throughout the Southern United States. As a military music ensemble, Mission Winds seeks to serve diverse communities of all ages by providing engaging concerts and educational outreach from the concert hall to the classroom.

Mission Winds honors our veterans, inspires the public, and connects with communities through their performances at various events such as ceremonies, public outreach and school concerts. The group supports music education through clinics and master classes for elementary through college-aged students and presents throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

