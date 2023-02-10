Open in App
Pac-12 commissioner visits 1 school about possible expansion

By Steve DelVecchio,

7 days ago

The Pac-12 is mulling options in anticipation of UCLA and USC leaving the conference after the 2023 season, and commissioner George Kliavkoff visited with a potential new member this week.

Kliavkoff visited the SMU campus on Wednesday, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network . The purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of the Mustangs joining the Pac-12 after UCLA and USC leave in 2024.

San Diego State is another school that is viewed as a logical fit for the Pac-12. That would make a lot more sense geographically than SMU, but the Pac-12 is exploring all options to strengthen their position ahead of upcoming media rights negotiations.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports recently reported that the Pac-12 could become “heavily reliant” on a digital streaming partner after USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. While SMU likely would not tip the scales in TV rights negotiations, they might be able to attract a significant number of streaming subscribers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It seems clear that the Pac-12 will not be content remaining at 10 teams after USC and UCLA leave.

