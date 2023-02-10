Bakersfield Police search for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating Angelo Alora, according to the BPD.

Alora was last seen in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue on Feb. 9. He is considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, BPD said.

Alora is described as a 27-year-old Filipino man who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds and has black short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Alora’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.