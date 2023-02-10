Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Bakersfield Police search for missing at-risk man

By Luis Garcia,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUMyo_0kj4mGH900

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating Angelo Alora, according to the BPD.

Alora was last seen in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue on Feb. 9. He is considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, BPD said.

BPD searching for at-risk 20-year-old man

Alora is described as a 27-year-old Filipino man who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds and has black short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Alora’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA
BPD searching for 2 men allegedly involved in an assault
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
75-year-old man dead in Hwy 65 crash east of Delano
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
BPD search for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
Trucker shot at vehicle with children inside: reports
Taft, CA6 hours ago
CHP to host ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ class for senior drivers
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Missing 10-year-old has returned home: BPD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
TCSO: Have you seen this car?
Goshen, CA22 hours ago
Videos show dogs beaten with baseball bat at Bakersfield home: warrant
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Free after 4 decades in prison, Cedric Struggs speaks with 17 News
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
Man who dialed 911 for deadly South Vineland Road BPD crash describes what he saw
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Claim filed in deadly South Vineland Road crash
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
Man gets life without parole for 2017 gang-related homicide
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Ex-BC student Jose Bello held to answer on murder charge
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
Arraignment postponed for driver charged with murder in crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Construction ongoing at new Frugatti’s location in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA3 hours ago
Police investigating an assault in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Burglars break into Blue Oak Coffee on back-to-back nights, owners say
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
GoFundMe started to help pay for repairs to famous ‘Big Shoe’ shop damaged in crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Semi-truck fire slows traffic on northbound Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA3 hours ago
Man accused of pistol-whipping Studio Movie Grill employee makes ‘open plea’
Bakersfield, CA4 hours ago
Ex-BPD assistant chief pleads no contest to ‘wet reckless’ in DUI case
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Woman pleads no contest to all charges in deadly crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Jury convicts 1, fails to reach verdict for other defendant in 2020 homicide
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
Man gets 6 years in stabbing death of Hells Angels affiliate
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Car crashes into ‘Big Shoe’ building on Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man charged in Shafter shooting appears in court
Shafter, CA2 days ago
Shafter police identify West Lerdo Hwy shooting suspect
Shafter, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy