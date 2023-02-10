The 23 best men's bomber jackets for transitional weather

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

From left to right: Alpha Industries' iconic MA-1 Bomber and Taylor Stitch's Quilted Bomber in Dry Wax Alpha Industries/Taylor Stitch

The bomber jacket, also known as a flight jacket, began life, like many other men's garments, as military wear. At its most basic, the style has a knit ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband, and sits above the hip. Since becoming a clothing staple thanks to its flattering inverted triangle silhouette, designers have reinterpreted it in myriad ways and in various fabrics. It's one more outerwear option to rotate through your closet along with your favorite denim trucker or leather moto jacket .

Although bomber jackets are usually considered a cold-weather style , you can wear them any time of year — from breezy summer nights to brisk fall days — depending on the material you choose and whether you wear additional layers, like a sweater . To help you find the perfect one, we've rounded up our 22 favorite styles of bomber jackets with a good choice of options under $100.

And while bomber-style jackets are gender neutral, we've geared this guide towards men's sizing. Traditional women's sizing may be the way to go if you're looking for smaller sizes.

Everlane

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: navy, black

Best overall: Everlane Bomber Jacket

The Everlane Bomber is sleek without being completely minimalist. It's a stylish riff on the original MA-1-style bomber and includes the utility pocket on the arm and two slash side pockets. It features a two-way zipper to maximize comfort and a magnetic closure. At $128, it's a fair price for what you get, but just as importantly, for the sustainability and ethical standards Everlane brings to its products. The Everlane Bomber Jacket is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend that's water-resistant and PFC -free and made in a Vietnamese factory with set ethical standards .

Indochino

Sizing options: S-XL

S-XL Color options: green, blue, cream

Best lightweight: Indochino Sailsbury Linen Bomber Jacket

Indochino was an innovator of the DCM made-to-measure suit market and also jumped into brick-and-mortar early on. Besides outstanding suiting, the brand offers excellent outerwear, among other products. The Sailsbury Linen Bomber is a standout that's perfect for warmer spring and fall days and cool summer nights. It's light and airy, has a contemporary silhouette, is available in three colorways (the green is our favorite), and you can customize the lining with more than 50 different fabric designs.

Quince

Sizing options: S-XL

S-XL Color options: cognac, black, brown

Best suede: Quince Suede Bomber Jacket

A decent suede bomber can run you several hundred dollars but Quince, an under-the-radar direct-to-consumer brand, offers a beautiful version in 100% top-grain goat suede leather for $150. Amir Ismael, Insider Reviews's senior reporter, feels like this jacket could be sold for three or four times the price. "The jacket runs true to size, but don't be afraid to size up for a roomier fit," he suggests. "The models on the site are listed as being 6'0" and 6' 1" wearing a medium; I'm 5 '5 " and the medium also fits me nicely."

Amazon

Sizing options: XS-3XL. Be sure to read the sizing chart as it has Asian and U.S. sizing. Many U.S. customers suggested going up one size.

XS-3XL. Be sure to read the sizing chart as it has Asian and U.S. sizing. Many U.S. customers suggested going up one size. Color options: red, deep blue #2, army green, khaki, camo blue, blue/black, black #2, camo green, red/black, and grey

Best budget: Sandbank Softshell Flight Bomber Jacket

If you're looking for a classic bomber without a premium price, Sandbank makes a version of the MA-1 that will cost you just $35. It has the same features as the original — a utility pocket on the arm; ribbed collar, cuffs, and waist, and two side pockets. Made from polyester, this is a lightweight jacket good for spring, summer, and fall. It now comes in 10 colorways, from burgundy to deep blue.

Patagonia

Sizing options: XXS-3XL

XXS-3XL Color options: sequoia red, wavy blue, cone brown, and black

Best heavyweight: Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody

Yes, there is a certain cool factor with the hoodie and light bomber jacket combination, but we recommend skipping straight to Patagonia's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie that's build for cold weather. It ventures beyond traditional bomber jackets with a hood and drawstring. And like all the brand's products, it sustainably produced using recyled materials so you can look good and feel good.

Ser.O.Ya

Sizing options: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Color options: Sand Dune, Vintage Black, Arizona

Best designer: Ser.O.Ya Zach Bomber Jacket

Ser.O.Ya., the emerging ready-to-wear brand from designer Ohad Seroya, is all about gender fluidity and creative expression. The brand's Zach Bomber takes two iconic styles — the bomber jacket and the denim jacket — to create something new but still iconic. The snap closure and denim shell work well with the contrast knit cuffs and hem that nail down the best of both styles.

Independence Brothers

Sizing options: Sizing is fully customizable.

Sizing is fully customizable. Color options: Black and brown are standard, while whiskey brown, tan, gray, oxblood, and blue steel cost an additional $20.

Best leather: Independence Brothers Flight Jacket

Independence Brothers sells custom leather jackets using full-grain leather that's sustainably vegetable tanned. Since 2019, the company, based in Philadelphia, has been making its jackets in Leon, Mexico, the country's center for leather tanning and production. Independence Brothers is known for its excellent customer service, transparency, and pricing.

It's an exceptional product at any price, but especially for less than $500. I've had one of their jackets for more than a year and it's only getting better with age. Because these jackets are custom made, they take about eight weeks for delivery, which is free in the U.S.

Read our full review here .

The Jacket Maker

Sizing options: XS-4XL, customization available for $30.

XS-4XL, customization available for $30. Color options: olive brown, black, tan brown, brown

Best custom: The Jacket Maker Coffmen Suede Bomber Jacket

The style of The Jacket Maker Coffmen Suede Bomber is closer to the World War II-era flight jacket than the MA-1, which has become the go-to bomber jacket design of late. The combination of suede and the more formal-looking collar gives the Coffmen an elevated look. Suede, unlike smooth leather, comes from the underside of the animal's hide and is softer and thinner than traditional leather. It makes for a more breathable jacket that will get you through nearly the entire year, depending on where you live.

You can learn what the customization process is like from our previous story about the brand . The one drawback? This jacket is currently only available in brown and black. Delivery can also be long. It takes seven to 10 days for delivery of off-the rack jackets, and two to four weeks for delivery if you need customization, according to the company website.

Frank and Oak

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: black, brown, dark blue, rosin

Best quilted: Frank And Oak Skyline Reversible Bomber Jacket

Everyone can use options, at least with clothing, but space is sometimes an issue. Frank And Oak gives you a twofer with its reversible Skyline Bomber that features a diamond-quilted pattern on one side and a smooth finish on the other. It comes in four colors, but we particularly like the rich dark brown version.

Alpha Industries

Sizing options: XXS-5XL

XXS-5XL Color options: 7 colorways available

Best military style: Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket

Alpha Industries started out making flight jackets for the U.S. military so its MA-1 bomber is as close to the original as you're likely to find. The MA-1 was the first bomber jacket to go from utilitarian military wear to fashion staple. It's reversible and available in seven colorways and in inclusive sizing. Alpha Industries' MA-1is a true classic.

Sene Studio

Sizing options: Custom made-to-measure sizing; choose tailored, slim fit, or straight fit

Custom made-to-measure sizing; choose tailored, slim fit, or straight fit Color options: 12 colorways available

Best color choices: Sene Studio Flextech Bomber

Sometimes a jacket just doesn't fit quite right or if it does, maybe it doesn't come in the color you were hoping for. If so, Sene's Flextech Bomber may be for you. It's made to measure and comes in 12 colors. Once you've taken a short quiz about your body measurements and how you like your clothes to fit, you're ready to choose that perfect color. And speaking of fit, Sene makes this minimalist bomber out of a Japanese four-way-stretch fabric called FlexTech to allow you ease of movement. Wins all the way down the line.

Alex Mill

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: tweed

Other bomber jackets we recommend: Alex Mill Bomber Jacket in Houndstooth Tweed

Alex Mill offers an elevated take on the bomber that also doesn't skimp on the warmth. They make this bomber from 100% wool in an alluring houndstooth tweed and line it in cotton with a layer of polyester insulation in between for the winter months. The jacket is full of nice touches. Flip the collar up when it gets chilly and let the world see the corduroy underlining for one more bit of visual interest that's not gimmicky since corduroy is a durable material that helps add structure to the garment. This is a jacket for the folks who like to stand out but stay warm.

SVRN Code

Sizing options: S-XL

S-XL Color options: black, grey, navy

SVRN Code Highball Jacket

The Highball Jacket from Southern California brand SVRN (pronounced sovereign) Code has a striking textured herringbone quilted cotton shell. It's lightweight, minimalist, and gives off old-school varsity jacket vibes. It's perfect for transitional weather and will get you through spring to fall effortlessly and comes in at under $100.

Amazon

Sizing options: S-XXL

S-XXL Color options: 18 colorways to choose from

Magnivit Men's Bomber Jacket

The Magnivit Men's Bomber Jacket is fully lined with a quilted insulated interior and is water and windproof. Add to that 18 colors to choose from and a price tag under $50 and you have another great choice for the budget-conscious consumer. The jacket is modeled after the classic military-style bomber jacket, including a pocket on the sleeve. It's warm but still roomy enough for layering.

Zara

Sizing options: S-XXL

S-XXL Color options: black, stone, and khaki

Zara Basic Bomber Jacket

The name of this bomber from Zara, the massive Spanish fashion retailer, kind of says it all. The Basic Bomber is just that. But that's not a bad thing. It's beautifully minimalist and has a slouchy, slightly oversized silhouette so you can layer up. The jacket comes in three colors and our favorite is the stone. Sometimes basic is exactly what you need, especially when it comes in at under $100.

Nordstrom

Sizing options: S-XL

S-XL Color options: black

Calvin Klein Mini Stripe Zip Bomber Jacket

Calvin Klein's minimalist aesthetic meets a cozy cardigan-like relaxed cut in this bomber jacket made from a poly-cotton blend. But the jacket isn't as minimalist as it first appears. Tiny horizontal stripes give the front of the jacket a two-tone appearance for some visual interest to go along with its comfiness.

Banana Republic

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: navy blue

Banana Republic Conran Bomber Jacket

Banana Republic's Conran Bomber stays true to the style's military roots with relaxed tailoring and a sleeve pocket. But then amps it up with a water-resistant sateen shell made with recycled nylon. There's insulation throughout and the traditional two-zipper front so you can keep it casual when you zip it from the bottom up. Unfortunately, for those looking for a variety of colorways, this jacket is only available in navy.

Bonobos

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: black, mineral blue, and burgundy

Bonobos Boulevard Bomber

The Boulevard Bomber from Bonobos features all the key elements that make up a classic MA-1 bomber but in a sleeker package. Where the original has a nylon shell, Bonobos updates the style with a cotton-nylon blend for a more matte appearance. It's a handsome version that you can easily dress up or down.

Private White V.C.C

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: petrol, navy, brown, caramel

Private White V.C. Moleskin Bomber Jacket

Private White V.C. is a British brand that handcrafts its clothing in the last factory in Manchester using high end, regionally sourced materials. As far from fast fashion as you can get, the company even has a lifetime repair service .

The label gives the bomber a huge upgrade through its classic British tailoring and regionally sourced materials. They combine moleskin, a cotton cloth known for its ruggedness, with a touch of elastane (2%) for added stretch. Wear it as you would a blazer or dress it down with jeans and leather sneakers.

Taylor Stitch

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: navy

Taylor Stitch Quilted Bomber in Dry Wax

Waxed jackets are built for rough weather and Taylor Stitch is known for crafting clothing using the best materials around that last for years. Put those two things together and you get a bomber that has you covered for many a blustery storm, season after season. Taylor Stitch makes the shell from organic dry-waxed cotton and the interior and insulation from recycled materials. Even the quilting pattern is one-of-a-kind. Taylor Stitch's jacket is only available in navy, but what a rich and stunning navy it is.

Todd Snyder

Sizing options: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Color options: 5 colorways available

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Down Snap Bomber

Todd Snyder takes the best elements of a puffer jacket and a bomber, amps it up with a soft but tough Italian nylon and a generous helping of duck down, and creates your new favorite jacket as only the brand can. The jacket, which features a diamond quilted pattern, is lightweight but warm enough to get you deep into winter and is perfect for layering.

Lululemon

Sizing options: XS-3XL

XS-3XL Color options: black and grey sage

Lululemon Switch Over Reversible Bomber

As you'd expect from Lululemon, the Canadian athletic wear brand, they make the Switch Over Reversible Bomber for life on the go. It's got a bit of stretch, is relaxed enough to layer, and is water-and-wind-resistant. The jacket incorporates recycled materials, including its nylon lining and polyester insulation. One side is a puffer, and the other is a smooth cotton-blend fabric so you're covered wherever your day takes you.

Hugo Boss

Sizing options: 34 R-48 R

34 R-48 R Color options: beige and black

Hugo Boss Bomber Jacket in Suede and Leather

A 1990s mainstay with a history stretching back to the 1920s, Hugo Boss has made a comeback of late. Its two separate lines, Hugo and Boss, made for different markets, with Hugo geared toward Gen Z. Boss offers a refined casual style meant for the Millennial demographic. The Boss Bomber is an elegant version of the classic style that subtly combines suede and leather in the black-on-black version. If you're looking for something bolder, go for Boss' beige suede and black leather variation. Both incorporate sustainably sourced goat leather into the design.