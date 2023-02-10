Open in App
Park City, UT
TownLift

Park City Soccer Club 2 for 2 at 7 Elite Tournament

By TownLift // Michele Roepke,

7 days ago
ST. GEORGE, Utah — It was an eventful time for the Park City Soccer Club last weekend in St. George as the boys, birth year 2008, and girls, birth year 2009, high performance (Red) teams travelled to compete in the 7 Elite International Academy Tournament, returning as champions from each of their respective divisions.

The B08 Red team rolled through the group stage with wins of 4-2, 4-0, and 4-0, ultimately meeting a tough Wyoming Select team in the final where they were clinical in front of goal to finish off their undefeated run with a 2-0 victory.

The G09 Red team was equally as successful with four resilient performances versus quality opposition. Winning their first match against hosts 7 Elite by a 2-1 scoreline, coming back from down 1-0 in their second match to win 3-1, and dispatching their semi-final opponent 1-1 (4-3) in penalty kicks saw them progress to the final for a rematch versus a Wyoming Select team who they were able to suppress for a 2-0 shutout victory to seal the club’s undefeated weekend.

Park City Soccer Club Girls birth year 2009 high performance Team, 7 Elite Champions. Photo: Park City Soccer Club

Manager of the B08 Red team, Shannon Magnotta, told TownLift, “Travel tournaments create an opportunity for the players to bond and develop friendships that strengthen the team. Our boys have started playing together with more confidence and trust. They’re like a band of brothers. They learn things at these tournaments that can be taken from the soccer pitch into life.”

Not only were the teams successful on the field but each group was able to create lasting memories off the field. Park City SC actively promotes the concept of community within the club, utilizing team bonding experiences with a goal to create long-lasting friendships and instill confidence in players for both their short and long-term futures.

The Club’s spring game season begins in mid-March and tryouts for the 2023/24 program year will be held for players ages 6 – 18 years old in late May.


