TX DPS stop leads to human smuggling arrest on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)—A driver is arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop on I-10.

A Texas DPS spokesman said when troopers pulled the vehicle over near Transmountain, they discovered 6 undocumented migrants inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and is now facing human smuggling charges.



The case has been turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

