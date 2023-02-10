Open in App
Texas State
KTSM

TX DPS stop leads to human smuggling arrest on I-10

By Brenda Medina,

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)—A driver is arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop on I-10.

A Texas DPS spokesman said when troopers pulled the vehicle over near Transmountain, they discovered 6 undocumented migrants inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and is now facing human smuggling charges.

The case has been turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

