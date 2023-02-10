Open in App
New Iberia, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Celebration held for rehabilitation of former historic high school

By KATC News,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxFZ5_0kj4jLVj00

NEW IBERIA, La. — On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.

Located at 415 Center Street, in attendance for the new School Days Apartment, according to HRI Public Relations Supervisor Margaret Tuskey, were Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Joshua Hollins, Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Heath Hulin, Acadiana Planning Commission CEO Monique Boulet, City of New Iberia Department of Planning & Zoning Director Jane Braud, and First Horizon Community Investment Group Director, Amanda Ward. Josh Collen, President of HRI Communities, overseen the redevelopment of the project, which began in January of last year, and served as emcee for the event. Impetus led the design-build team on the project, its first Louisiana renovation project following its rebranding from Palmisano.

“It is a privilege to have renovated this incredible apartment community, which we converted nearly 30 years ago from the historic New Iberia High School. The comprehensive upgrades to the apartments and common areas will make the entire property resilient and sustainable for decades to come, and raises the entire property to a first-class standard, ensuring that this senior housing development remains an important asset to downtown New Iberia,” said Collen.

“We’re proud to report that expansion of the existing New Iberia Downtown Historic Cultural District allowed HRI Communities, LLC to restore this historic Classical Revival building built in 1926, and take advantage of state historic tax credits in order to subsidize rehabilitation work on the building, and it’s systems,” said New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt.

“I would like to thank HRI Communities for investing in our community and our citizens. Not only does this project preserve our historic former high school, but it also provides much needed affordable housing for our seniors. This 14 million dollar project involved a complete replacement of all of the building’s systems – HVAC, water heaters, electric fixtures, plumbing fixtures, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops, appliances, and laundry equipment. With this extensive renovation our seniors will be assured affordable housing for years to come. Again, thank you HRI Properties,” said Parish President Richard.

“We are excited to work with another Acadiana community, bringing catalytic investments to Iberia Parish,” said Boulet. “It takes a united effort from all involved to complete a project like this. Thanks to HRI and congratulations to Iberia Parish for another great project! I am proud of our partnerships and our work in Acadiana!”

The historic former New Iberia High School was acquired by HRI in 1994. The school, built in 1926, is New Iberia Parish’s only Classical Revival building. Until 1966, the three-story building served as a high school, and a middle school thereafter, until permanently closed in 1990. A reuse of the building into 65 affordable, senior apartments and community facilities was adopted by HRI in 1995, officials say.

The nearly $14 million project provided extensive renovations to the 65 existing one-bedroom units designated for seniors 55 or older with long-term affordability restrictions. The amenity space into the historic but vacant auditorium was also expanded. A comprehensive restoration of the building’s exterior envelope, including critical weatherproofing enhancements, was provided with focuses on mitigating the effects of aging.

A complete replacement of building systems was provided in the School Days renovation and finishes of new installations of all:

  • Emergency Back-Up Generators
  • HVAC systems
  • Water heaters
  • Electric fixtures
  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Kitchen and bathroom cabinets/countertops
  • Appliances including stoves/ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, vent hoods, and dishwashers
  • Laundry equipment and expansion of the laundry facilities

Additional community features include:

  • New courtyard/picnic area
  • New community room in the historic auditorium
  • New ADA ramp at the main entrance

The School Days’ rehabilitation project adhered to the Enterprise Green Communities best practices for energy efficiency and sustainability. Improvements include the use of only Energy Star appliances/electric fixtures, upgraded insulation, and water conserving plumbing fixtures. The project also adhered to the Secretary of the Interior Standards for Historic Preservation, which guarantees the appropriate treatment and respect of the National Register building’s historical significance.

Financing partners included First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK as both the construction lender and tax credit investor. Enhanced Capital is purchasing the State Historic Tax Credits generated by the renovation. The project was awarded 9 percent low-income housing tax credits by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and assigned an existing loan to facilitate the preservation of much needed affordable housing for seniors.

“First Horizon is proud to take part in the renovation of School Days and help sustain affordable housing in the New Iberia community. Helping communities thrive through affordable housing is vital. The demand for safe, quality, affordable housing continues both in Louisiana and around the nation, and it remains a top priority for First Horizon as well,” said Ward.

“We applaud the development team on the completion of this historic renovation of 65 affordable housing units in Downtown New Iberia. Not only are these units modernized, but they also adhere to Energy Green Communities best practices making them energy efficient and sustainable,” said Hollins. “LHC invested over $8.5 million in low-income housing tax credits to ensure this critical project was able to become a reality for our senior citizen community.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State
KATC, WBRZ, PAR and others team up for Gubernatorial debate in September
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Lafayette councils to meet in special session to discuss drainage suits
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Zydeco instructor honored by Yamaha
Erath, LA3 days ago
Most Popular
Vaccine event planned by SWLA Center for Health Services
Lafayette, LA12 hours ago
Finalists for 2023 Teacher Awards presented by Love Our Schools
Lafayette, LA3 hours ago
GMA Dave Trips: Finding The Best Parade Spot
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
The Current: Another lawsuit filed against LCG in controversial project
Lafayette, LA6 hours ago
GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel
Lafayette, LA13 hours ago
Gethsemane Christian Academy celebrates black history
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Topgolf set to open in Lafayette late 2023
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
First Look: Renderings of the new Lafayette High
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Preparations are underway for Lafayette's Krewe of Bonaparte parade
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Lafayette welcomes new all inclusive walking and running group
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
David Black Jr., owner of Black's Outdoor and Marine, has died
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Acadiana Poboy Festival returns in April
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
List: Birthday Box Drive drop off locations
Youngsville, LA2 days ago
Help needed locating runaway juvenile
Abbeville, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Returns to Cajundome to Host ULM
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Morgan City woman convicted of FEMA fraud
Morgan City, LA2 days ago
WBRSO confirms body found in Port Allen to be missing Lafayette woman
Port Allen, LA1 day ago
Details, ticket info released for Antiques Roadshow visit to Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Acadiana and North Vermilion cruise through first round playoff victories
Maurice, LA21 hours ago
Sam Landry Collects Sun Belt Softball’s First Pitcher of the Week for 2023
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Glass bottle injures teen during Scott Parade, family looking for answers
Scott, LA3 days ago
Cold & breezy Friday
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
STM, LCA pick up key District 4-4A victories Tuesday
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating two suspects
Eunice, LA2 days ago
Mother and son in New Iberia arrested for narcotics, firearm
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Information needed in shooting incidents
Abbeville, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy