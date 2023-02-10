Open in App
Polk County, GA
Polk Today

WATCH THIS: Keep your kids safe online with cyber tips presentation

By Kevin the Editor,

7 days ago
Do you really know what your kids are up to online? That’s a question posed by Detective B. Brady from the Polk County Police Department in a presentation he made to parents on Thursday evening in the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy’s Cedartown campus.

Having conversations with children and teens about their device usage and who they are talking to online is one of the main focuses of this presentation that was more than an hour long.

The whole of the video above has useful information and tips to watch out for behaviors youth might exhibit while using a device that may be troublesome, as well as resources for parents and youth to sit together and talk about their online safety and security.

As a public service to the community, this video is being made free to the public to view. Other video is available like this for subscribers .

Find resources for talking to youth about online security at https://www.netsmartzkids.org/ and make tips about illicit online activity directed at you or someone you know at https://www.cybertipline.org .




