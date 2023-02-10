Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for grapefruit yoghurt loaf cake

Photograph: Laura Edwards/The Guardian. Food styling: Benjamina Ebuehi. Prop styling: Anna Wilkins. Food assistant: Julia Aden.

Grapefruit isn’t for everyone, but I love it. Especially in these cold, dark, winter months, when it tastes so refreshing and welcome. Its tartness is mellowed by sweetness in this loaf cake, with its moist crumb. Adding yoghurt to cakes is a gamechanger, bringing a subtle tang and almost silky texture. Add a classic icing sugar glaze to finish, and you’ve got the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.

Grapefruit yoghurt loaf cake

Prep 20 min

Cook 50 min

Serves 8

200g caster sugar

Zest and juice of 1

grapefruit

3 large eggs

100ml neutral oil

(sunflower or vegetable)

125g

greek yoghurt

175g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

¼tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

For the syrup

Juice of ½ grapefruit

1 tbsp caster sugar

For the glaze

2-4 tbsp

grapefruit juice

120g icing sugar

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4, and grease and line a 900g loaf tin.

Put the sugar and grapefruit zest in a large bowl and rub together with your fingertips until the sugar looks a bit like wet sand and it’s smelling fragrant. Add the eggs and oil, mix to combine, then stir in the grapefruit juice and the yoghurt.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt, then add to the wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes. It’s ready when a knife or metal skewer is inserted and comes out clean.

Meanwhile, make the syrup. Put the grapefruit juice and sugar in a small saucepan, bring to a simmer for three to four minutes, then take off the heat.

When the cake is out of the oven, prick the top all over with a skewer, then pour the syrup over the cake and leave to seep through and cool.

To make the glaze, add a tablespoon of grapefruit juice at a time to the icing sugar until it’s a thick but pourable consistency.

When the cake is completely cool, spoon the glaze on top, nudging it down the sides, top with some extra zest, then slice and serve.