MakeMake Entertainment Announces 2023 Inaugural Class of Residents

MakeMake Entertainment announced MakeMake Residencies’ inaugural class.

With outreach help from a network of leading culture change organizations including Ghetto Film School, UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers, Storyline Partners, Chicken & Egg Pictures, and more, the program received an enthusiastic response exceeding 500 applicants.

The five residents selected to participate in the program are Adiana Rivera (Editorial), Mohammed Rahman (Editorial), Jason Gaines (Design & Visual Effects), Pilar Fitzgerald (Sound Supervision), and Anfernee Aguado (Production).

Managing Director Jennifer Sofio Hall said, “As residents explore their interests across creative lanes, they’ll have the opportunity to gather meaningful resources and industry knowledge, setting them up for a productive path ahead. We’re grateful to our colleagues at Netflix whose support allows us to continue our dedication to the future of our industry.”

The nine-month paid residency program is designed to open pathways for diverse professionals working in the entertainment industry. Areas of focus include editorial, visual effects, design, sound supervision, and production. Netflix is the program’s flagship partner, with support made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment.

Collaborating directly with MakeMake’s artists and producers, residents will participate in the company’s unique interdisciplinary approach and are already at work on active studio projects spanning documentary and scripted content, main titles, entertainment marketing, and global advertising.

Led by Residency Co-directors Liat Rubin and Bedonna Smith, head of talent Ann Hoang, and managing director Jennifer Sofio Hall, programming will include one-on-one mentorship with MakeMake professionals, internal and external speaker events, career development, and interaction with leading companies across the wide array of the studio’s collaborators and clients. Through the program, participants will work on the storytelling craft and continue to build the skills they need to thrive. The residents will engage across MakeMake’s family of companies, including Rock Paper Scissors, Elastic, a52, Primary, Jax, Indestructible, and MakeMake Entertainment.

MakeMake founder Angus Wall said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pilar, Adi, Moh, Anfernee, and Jason into the studio. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to learn alongside these five creatives who will help shape the future of our industry. We look forward to growing the Residency program in the future and thank our partner Netflix for their continued vision and support.”

More about the MakeMake Residencies’:

Editorial Resident: Adiana Rivera (She/Her) is a Bronx native and a documentarian. Adiana’s work focuses on identity, gentrification, community, and culture. Her talents include cinematography, photography, and video editing.

Production Resident: Anfernee Aguado (He/Him) is a Los Angeles native who’s been working as a producer in film/video for the last three years. He has experience working with a variety of projects including music videos, short films, and commercials. He looks forward to continuing his career path and growing as a professional.

Design & VFX Resident: Jason Gaines (He/Him) is a self-taught filmmaker, director, and VFX artist. Born and raised in Detroit, MI, he began freelance filmmaking immediately after high school, working in everything from music videos to features, skits, and commercial work. Inspired by early 2010’s YouTubers such as Corridor Digital & Dormtainment, Jason’s passion for content creation began to take shape. Jason enjoys creating VFX content for social media, sharing his short film work on YouTube, and working on feature films.

Editorial Resident: Mohammed “Moh” Rahman (He/Him) is an editor based in Astoria, Queens. He has been working in the industry for the past five years and has edited everything from commercials and sizzles to long-form docuseries. His early influences include Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Pokémon (Kanto – Sinnoh), and fragments of movies caught late at night on PBS. These days he’s watching Drive to Survive, How To with John Wilson, and movies by Mike Leigh.

Sound Supervision Resident: Pilar Fitzgerald (She/Her) is a music nerd who is passionate about the intersection of diversity, discovery, and curation. After working in event management at Harvard College, Pilar joined the budding events team at National Public Radio, where she spearheaded various editorial events and programs, most notably the annual Tiny Desk Contest. Pilar’s dedication to helping artists grow ultimately led her to Berklee’s Global Entertainment and Music Business Master’s program in Valencia, Spain. She’s excited to dive into music for visual media and learn about the creative elements that bring visuals to life.

MakeMake Entertainment creates award-winning feature films, television shows, commercials, trailers, main titles, and more. Projects include Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, Is That Black Enough For You?!?, and Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom , main titles for HBO’s The Last of Us and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, trailers for Avatar: The Way of Water , visual effects for Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Us,” editorial for Nike F.C.’s “Welcome to the Footballverse” and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film . The company provided editorial, design, and visual effects for several commercials that will premiere in the NFL Super Bowl LVII.