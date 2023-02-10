Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man

Shakerra Long, 30, was arrested Thursday on a second degree murder charge in connection to the death of Brian Graham, 43, who was found dead in a St. Petersburg home on Tuesday. Police say Long and Graham were in a domestic relationship and Long fatally stabbed Graham on Sunday. [ St. Petersburg Police Department ]

Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week.

Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.

Two days later, on Tuesday night, a neighbor called police to report Graham had been found dead. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner determined Graham had died from upper body trauma and police launched a homicide investigation.

Long was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was being held there Friday in lieu of $150,000 bail, records show.

Pinellas court records show Long was arrested in St. Petersburg in July on charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery after police said she threw a concrete brick at Graham, missing him, and pushed him and punched him in the face, according to an arrest report. Prosecutors later dropped those charges after taking testimony in the case and concluding “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time,” a court filing states.