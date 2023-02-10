Indiana-Michigan Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet from Pat Forde for Saturday’s Big Ten battle between No. 18 Indiana and Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten race is a traffic jam behind leader Purdue , with eight teams clustered between 8-5 and 7-6 in league play.

That includes both No. 18 Indiana and Michigan .

One of these two is more desperate than the other. That would be Michigan, which has finally found and switch and flipped it to win three straight games and get back into NCAA Tournament contention at 14-10 overall, 8-5 in the conference.

With coach’s son Jett Howard scoring 38 points in the last two games, the Wolverines are developing a good second option to big man Hunter Dickinson. And Dickinson will be vital in this game when it comes to battling Trayce Jackson-Davis inside.

No. 18 Indiana vs. Michigan

Game Info: Feb. 11, 2023 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

Indiana Straight-Up Record: 17-7 (8-5 Big Ten)

Indiana Against The Spread Record: 12-11-1

Michigan Straight-Up Record: 14-10 (8-5 Big Ten)

Michigan Against The Spread Record: 12-11-1

Bet on College Basketball at SI Sportsbook

For Indiana, a slight emotional dip seems likely coming off the big home win over Purdue and then a typical brawl with tenacious Rutgers . The Assembly Hall crowds who helped galvanize the Hoosiers in those games will be replaced by Crisler Arena hostility. In a league where everyone but Purdue is taking losses regularly, it’s IU’s turn.

BET: Michigan Moneyline

