Swarm: Donald Glover's Horror Thriller Gets Amazon Release Date and a Haunting New Teaser — Watch

Hear that buzzing sound? That’s the sound of Donald Glover blowing our minds again with another one-of-a-kind creation.

The Atlanta auteur is back with a mysterious new Prime Video series, Swarm , that debuts with all episodes on Friday, March 17, TVLine has learned. The streamer also released a first-look teaser — which you can watch above — that sheds a little light, though not much, on what the show is all about.

Amid a persistent buzzing sound, we see star Dominique Fishback ( The Deuce ) as Dre, a seemingly disturbed young woman who is obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop idol. (Dre is a member of the pop idol’s fan army known as the #Swarm.) We hear her repeatedly asking someone, “Who is your favorite artist?” — and possibly committing serious acts of violence, stalking a victim with an axe and mopping up a bloody crime scene. Is she murdering anyone who dares to question the supremacy of her favorite singer?

Glover serves as co-creator and executive producer on Swarm , along with Janine Nabers, who serves as showrunner and worked with Glover on Atlanta along with credits on Watchmen and UnREAL . Glover will also direct the pilot.

