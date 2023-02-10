Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day

By Michael Reiner,

7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Multiple reports are saying that two former Pittsburgh Steelers players died on the same day.

Pitt Football announced on Twitter on Thursday that their former player and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Paul Martha died on Saturday at the age of 80. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that former linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Marv Kellum, 70, also died on Saturday.

Martha was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1964 NFL Draft. After the Bills selected him in the AFL draft, he chose to sign with the Steelers.

Martha played three different positions in his seven-season NFL career. According to Pro Football Reference, he played running back, left end, and free safety for the Steelers from 1964-1969. Martha played for the Denver Broncos for his final season in 1970 at free safety.

After his playing days, he returned to Pittsburgh to finish his law degree at Duquesne. Martha was then a member of Reed, Smith, Shaw, and McLay before he became general counsel for the DeBartolo Corp. in Youngstown.

In 1977, he became the executive vice president of the Pittsburgh Penguins before he became the general counsel of the San Francisco 49ers the following year. The Penguins went on to win a Stanley Cup title and the 49ers went on to win three Super Bowl titles under his leadership.

Martha also had executive roles with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL and the Pittsburgh Spirit of the Major Indoor Soccer League. Multiple reports also said that he managed operations at the venue previously known as the Civic Arena.

Kellum signed with the Steelers in 1974. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Steelers (IX and X). He had a fumble recovery in the Super Bowl IX win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kellum’s Steelers’ teammate Sidney Thornton recently passed away on February 2.

