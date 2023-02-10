Portland falls low on list of best cities for football fans

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portlanders have three major league sports teams to cheer on: the Trail Blazers, the Timbers and the Thorns. Still, the city is missing a major league team that plays America’s favorite sport, football. That’s just one reason why Portland has been named one of the worst large cities for football fans.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2023’s Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans . WalletHub ranked the cities by looking at statistics on their pro football and college football teams, such as the number of NFL championship wins and the number of hall-of-fame head coaches.

The Rose City was ranked at No. 182 overall out of the 249 cities listed, with a score of 14.1 points — a number that makes sense considering that 75 of the 100 potential points focus on pro football team metrics, something that Portland doesn’t have.

If Portlanders do want to join in on the pro football fun, Seattle is the closest city to do so. WalletHub ranked the home of the Seahawks as the 16th best football city for fans. The Emerald City had a total score of 38.4 points, some of which can be attributed to its Super Bowl victory against the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Wis., Dallas, Boston and Los Angeles were reported as the overall top five cities for football fans.

Outside of Portland, Corvallis and Eugene were the two other Oregon cities ranked by WalletHub. Corvallis performed better than Portland at No. 136, while Eugene performed worse at No. 212.

WalletHub also gave specific rankings for small, mid-size and large cities. As a city with a population of more than 300,000 people, Portland was named the seventh worst large city for football fans.

Louisville, Ky., Tucson, Ariz., Honolulu, Raleigh, N.C., and Austin, Texas, filled the bottom five spots.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.