Las Vegas gears up for Super Bowl bet revenues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Las Vegas, Super Bowl Sunday means super big bets. The American Gaming Association anticipates more than 50 million American’s will bet on the Big Game.

That high number is because Las Vegas is no longer the only place to place your bets anymore. With the expansion of legal sports betting, traditional Super Bowl wagers are expected to pass casual wagers for the first time ever.

The AGA added that 30 million Americans will bet online at retail sportsbooks or with a bookie. Washington, D.C. and 33 states now feature live, legal sports betting markets.

In 2022, Sportsbook Review revealed Las Vegas is fourth in sports betting spending with New York City taking the top spot.

However, Brett Abarbanel with UNLV’s International Gaming Institute said though places like New York and New Jersey may give the Silver State a run for its money, based on population size, Las Vegas is still where it’s at.

“Last year, we had record breaking revenues for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole, and there’s nothing to indicate that there’s going to be any major dips this year,” Abarbanel said.

“Even though, now say, in New York or in Washington, D.C., you can pull out your phone and place a bet on the Super Bowl, [Las Vegas] is still a place where people love to come and place their bet on the Big Game, and then spend their weekend having an amazing experience.”

California would be our biggest competitor, but for now, sports betting is not happening there.

Bettors plan to wager an estimated $16 billion on this year’s championship game, and many of those bets will likely be made in Las Vegas.

If you’re planning on placing a bet, remember that you can bet big, you can bet small, you can bet on point spreads, and you can even bet on quirky things, like the color of the Gatorade bath.

The most common novelty bet is the coin toss result, and Caesar’s Sportsbook appears to have the best odds of any major betting platform.

As far as the game, bettors are evenly split between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

