Sacramento CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

By Matthew Nobert,

7 days ago

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office are asking for help in location a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January.

At around 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received calls of a body on the side of northbound Excelsior Road, north of Gerber Road.

When officers arrived they determined the death to be caused by a vehicle hit-and-run.

An investigation has led officials to believe that the suspect vehicle may be a 2016 or newer Dodge Ram (1500, 2500 or 3500) possibly with a damaged passenger side mirror.

Those with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle can contact the South Sacramento Area office at 916-897-5600.

