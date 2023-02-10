Sacramento CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office are asking for help in location a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January.
At around 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received calls of a body on the side of northbound Excelsior Road, north of Gerber Road.
– Video above: Vehicle collision kills 5 people Baseball field to be named after child who was killed in drive-by shooting
When officers arrived they determined the death to be caused by a vehicle hit-and-run.
An investigation has led officials to believe that the suspect vehicle may be a 2016 or newer Dodge Ram (1500, 2500 or 3500) possibly with a damaged passenger side mirror.
Those with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle can contact the South Sacramento Area office at 916-897-5600. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0